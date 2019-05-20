Atos, IBM and Accenture Listed as Visionary Leaders by 360Quadrants for Managed Services

PUNE, India, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights, has released a quadrant on Managed Services to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Atos, IBM, and Accenture sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months, and the position of vendors will reflect how buyers, industry experts, and other vendors rate them on different parameters

360Quadrants states managed services as services that are deployed by an enterprise to manage their IT infrastructure. Managed services have gone mainstream as enterprises are not able to manage their growing IT infrastructure and require specialist, so enterprises can focus on their core competencies without having to worry about IT infrastructure. 360Quadrants covers 25 companies in the Managed Services space and places them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM, Accenture, Atos, Cisco, Fujitsu, Huawei, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL, and Wipro as Visionary Leaders; Dimension Data, Dataprise, Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company), and Allstream as Innovators; Nokia Networks, AT&T, Ericsson, GTT Communications, Unisys, DXC Technology, and Subex as Dynamic Differentiators; and Sirius Computer Solutions, OneNeck IT Solutions, Onepath, Calance, and Melbourne IT as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular managed services comparisons between vendors.

The methodology used to rank managed services companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 25 key vendors were shortlisted on the basis of their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in respective quadrants based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

One of the major highlights in Atos include its contract to modernize WA Health:

The adoption of managed services has increased across enterprises as they find it challenging to manage their ever-expanding IT infrastructure. Enterprises require specialists to focus on their core competencies. Managed services reduce the load of maintaining and managing IT functions in enterprises as well as allow them to transfer their Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) to Operational Expenditure (OPEX).

360Quadrants recognized Atos as a visionary leader. The company has an impressive portfolio of managed services and adopts robust business strategies to achieve continued growth in the market. In this market, Atos has seen the following development that has had an impact on its growth and business strategies.

Atos secured a five-year contract worth USD 124 million to overhaul the legacy infrastructure of the Western Australian Department of Health (WA Health). As per the contract, Atos will work with Health Support Services (HSS), an IT services provider, to deploy a pay-as-you-go hybrid digital cloud service. The scope of the contract involves a fully-managed Oracle Cloud platform and orchestration. These Oracle and Exadata cloud machines support the Oracle customer platform for orchestration in a hybrid cloud environment of Atos. These will be supported by monitoring and reporting, data center housing, operating system management, and disaster recovery managed services.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants essentially compares companies in emerging technologies on 100+ critical parameters. Each company is reviewed by 4 stakeholders-buyers, industry experts, other vendors, and our expert analysts-to make it unbiased. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions. Buyers get to personalize their quadrant against their specific needs. The combined insights from peers, analysts, experts, and vendors cut the bias and helps the buyer find the best fit solution. Vendors get to position themselves to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their personal brand and increase their thought leadership. The 360Quadrants platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Application Modernization Services, AI in Fintech Solutions, and Predictive Analysis.

Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

Tower B5, Office 101, Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune - 411013, India

Phone: +1-888-600-6441