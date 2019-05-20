Danske Bank: Notice regarding certificates that expires

|Company announcement
Group Communications
20 May 2019
Notice regarding certificates that expires
Below-mentioned certificate(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S expires today due to maturity date being reached. The value of the respective certificate will subsequently be cash settled.
|Short name for the certificate
|ISIN
|Reference item
|Reference item ISIN
|Unit value
|BULL OMXC X2 DB
|DK0060561058
|OMXC20CAP
|DK0060368991
|53.9178101
|BEAR OMXC X2 DB
|DK0060561215
|OMXC20CAP
|DK0060368991
|6.1887803
Yours faithfully
Danske Bank A/S
Contact:
Head of Equity Trading, Kim Westergaard Jensen, tel. +45 45 14 39 19