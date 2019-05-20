Danske Bank: Notice regarding certificates that expires

Company announcement



















Group Communications

Holmens Kanal 2 -12

DK-1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 56 95











20 May 2019







Notice regarding certificates that expires

Below-mentioned certificate(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S expires today due to maturity date being reached. The value of the respective certificate will subsequently be cash settled.

Short name for the certificate ISIN Reference item Reference item ISIN Unit value BULL OMXC X2 DB DK0060561058 OMXC20CAP DK0060368991 53.9178101 BEAR OMXC X2 DB DK0060561215 OMXC20CAP DK0060368991 6.1887803



Yours faithfully

Danske Bank A/S

Contact:

Head of Equity Trading, Kim Westergaard Jensen, tel. +45 45 14 39 19