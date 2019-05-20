sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.05.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 850857 ISIN: DK0010274414 Ticker-Symbol: DSN 
20.05.2019 | 17:41
Danske Bank: Notice regarding certificates that expires

Company announcement









 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 -12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95





20 May 2019



Notice regarding certificates that expires

Below-mentioned certificate(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S expires today due to maturity date being reached. The value of the respective certificate will subsequently be cash settled.

Short name for the certificateISINReference itemReference item ISINUnit value
BULL OMXC X2 DBDK0060561058OMXC20CAPDK006036899153.9178101
BEAR OMXC X2 DBDK0060561215OMXC20CAPDK00603689916.1887803


Yours faithfully
Danske Bank A/S

Contact:
Head of Equity Trading, Kim Westergaard Jensen, tel. +45 45 14 39 19


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)