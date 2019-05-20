Inside Secure Announces Intent to Change its Corporate Name to Verimatrix after Completion of Acquisition

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) today announced that it has filed a notice for the annual shareholders' general meeting on June 24, 2019 at 2pm CET.

In addition to the usual resolutions, Inside Secure will propose a change of the company name to Verimatrix at the upcoming shareholder's general meeting. Adopting the new name will:

Better capture the expanded product offering beyond embedded security;

Reflect the broader company mission to enable success through friendly security and trusted business insights;

Support future growth beyond entertainment and mobile industries into markets, such as internet of things (IoT) and connected cars, while utilizing data analytics across solutions to provide customers better business insights, shorter time to market and improved efficiencies;

Capitalize on the strong Verimatrix brand equity in the media and content distribution market; and

Reflect the integration of the two businesses, while preserving their respective identities, by combining the Inside Secure logo and color scheme with the Verimatrix name in the new company logo together with Inside Secure's "Driving trust" tagline.

"Over the last three years we successfully transformed Inside Secure into a pure play software company, with the acquisition of Verimatrix completed last February as the last significant step. We are now ready to create a software-based security and analytics powerhouse for devices and services across multiple markets, starting with entertainment and expanding to new markets, while offering more value to our existing customer base. To do so, we strongly believe that leveraging the Verimatrix brand equity in that space will be instrumental to execute our strategic roadmap and enable the combined company to more effectively extend our historical focus beyond embedded security," said Amedeo, D'Angelo, chairman and CEO of Inside Secure/Verimatrix. "By continuing to build our market presence and brand, we are better able to execute on our vision of securing and enabling the connected future, while aiming at creating value for our shareholders."

About Inside Secure/Verimatrix

Inside Secure/Verimatrix (Euronext Paris INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including entertainment, mobile, computer networks and internet of things (IoT). The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers' most valuable content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Inside Secure group. Although Inside Secure believes its expectations to be based on reasonable assumptions, they do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, the company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements owing to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk factors" section of the 2018 annual financial report filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") on April 30, 2019, available on www.insidesecure-finance.com/

