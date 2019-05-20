Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced that Standard Poor's has confirmed its "BBB-" long-term investment grade credit rating, with a stable outlook. This is currently the highest rating in the customer experience management industry.

Standard Poor's believes that this rating notably reflects Teleperformance's leading position, the diversification of its client portfolio and global geographic positioning, as well as its development of high value-added digital solutions. These key differentiating factors are enabling the group to continue delivering organic growth above the market average and to rapidly reduce the debt resulting from the acquisition of Intelenet in 2018.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's leading companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 300,000 employees, spread across 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2018, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,441 million (US$5,256 million, based on €1 $1.18).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005499/en/

Contacts:

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tél: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Simon Zacks Karine Allouis

IMAGE7

Tél: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial communication

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tél: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com