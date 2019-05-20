Aviation Week Network: ap&m Europe Summit & Exhibition will draw a global audience of aviation aftermarket decision makers to Frankfurt on 4-6 June

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global audience of commercial aviation aftermarket decision makers will meet in Frankfurt for Aviation Week Network's (http://www.aviationweek.com) ap&m Europe (https://www.apmexpo.com/en/home.html), the leading networking platform for the airline supply chain.



The ap&m summit takes place on 4 June at the Maritim Hotel in Frankfurt during which more than 100 attendees will gather to network and discuss a range of MRO and supply chain topics. Led by senior decision makers from airlines, OEMs, MROs and industry organisations, the summit offers a combined knowledge sharing and networking opportunity. See here (https://www.apmexpo.com/en/summit/agenda.html)for a full agenda.

Annual MRO demand value is set to rise to $111.8 billion in 2027 - up from $90.2 billion this year - a 2.4% CAGR or an increase of 24% over 10-years according to Aviation Week Network, Intelligence & Data Services' Fleet & MRO Forecast. Total MRO demand worldwide during the next 10 years is projected at more than $1 trillion - the first time a decade's projection has exceeded this lofty hallmark.

The exhibition, known as the "Global MRO Procurement Expo," taking place 5-6 June at Messe Frankfurt, will attract more than 3,000 attendees and will feature 175 exhibitors offering a wide range of aftermarket products and services. See here (https://www.apmexpo.com/en/exhibit/exhibitor-list.html)for a full list of exhibitors.

Meet the Buyers, the event's signature networking platform, matches buyers and suppliers to take part in a four-hour speed networking session resulting in more than 1,200 face to face meetings with 90 procurement executives.

"Frankfurt is one of Europe's top aviation hubs and an ideal location for aviation decision makers and buyers to gather for ap&m, resulting in customer acquisitions and business relationships," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events & Tradeshows, Aviation Week Network. "The mood is set for big business as growth in the commercial aviation aftermarket shows no signs of slowing down."

Bolloré Logistics (http://www.bollore-logistics.com) is the Diamond Sponsor. Bombardier MRO (http://www.mro.aero.bombardier.com), Fokker Services (http://www.gkn.com) and TP Aerospace (http://www.tpaerospace.com) are the Platinum Sponsors. The Gold Sponsors are Embraer (http://www.embraer.com), PDQ Airspares (https://www.pdq-airspares.co.uk/), and Skeyos. (https://www.skeyos.com/) The Silver Sponsor is HEICO (http://www.heico.com), and Bronze Sponsors are Aeroset (http://www.aerosetgroup.com), Kellstrom Aerospace (http://www.kellstromaerospace.com), Satair an Airbus Company (http://www.satair.com), and SETNA iO (http://www.setnaio.com). The summit and exhibition is supported by Hamburg Aviation (http://www.hamburg-aviation.de). To register please click here. (https://www.apmexpo.com/en/register/register-to-attend2.html)

