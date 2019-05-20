The "Smoking Tobacco in the Netherlands, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smoking Tobacco in the Netherlands, 2019 is an analytical report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Dutch tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Netherlands is one of the largest and most important markets for smoking tobacco, principally cigarette tobacco. The use of shag or cigarette tobacco for hand-rolling has been a long-established tradition in the Netherlands and smoking tobacco accounted for 36.8% of the total tonnage of tobacco products consumed in 2018. The production of smoking tobacco in the Netherlands is quite extensive as it remains a major export base.

Select Report Findings

The Netherlands is the second-largest market for smoking tobacco in Europe after Germany.

The cigarette tobacco sector remains dominant, accounting for 99.9% of the smoking tobacco consumed in 2018, or 6,170 tons.

All types of smoking tobacco (FCT and pipe) are subject to the same levels of duty and taxation.

The Dutch smoking tobacco market has traditionally been a duopoly, with two major multinationals Imperial Tobacco and BAT dominating sales. However, in recent years, other suppliers and private label brands have proliferated.

Reasons to Buy

Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes prime intelligence for marketers.

Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Companies Mentioned

Imperial Tobacco Nederland

BAT Nederland

JTI

PMI

Heupink Bloemen

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Executive summary Definitions Market context Tobacco products market, %, 2008 2018 Tobacco products market, tons, 2008-2018 Market size and structure Consumption of smoking tobacco, tons, 2008-2018 Per capita consumption of smoking tobacco, grams per year, 2008-2018 Market segmentation by FCT and pipe tobacco, 2008-2018 Cigarette consumption, MYO/RYO tobacco, 2008-2018 Cigarette consumption, Manufactured v RYO/MYO, 2008-2018 Production and trade Production of smoking tobacco, tons 2007-2017 Imports, tons, 2007-2017 Imports by country of origin, %, 2017 Imports in packs, volume, 2007-2017 Imports in packs, value, 2007-2017 Exports, tons, 2007-2017 Exports by country of destination, %, 2017 Exports, volume, 2007-2017 Exports, value, 2007-2017 Taxation and retail prices Smoking Tobacco: Tax Incidence, 2008-2018 EU: Fine-Cut Tobacco, Tax Incidence Comparison, 2018 FCT: Retail Prices, 2013 2014 Manufacturers and brands Fine-Cut Tobacco: Manufacturer Shares, Volume, %, 2007-2017 Fine-Cut Tobacco: Brand Family Shares, Volume, 2008 2011-2017 RYO: Manufacturer Shares, Volume, %, 2011-2015 RYO: Brand Family shares, Volume, %, 2011-2015 RYO: Private Label Brand Family Shares, Volume, %, 2012-2015 MYO: Manufacturer Shares, Volume, %, 2011-2015 MYO: Brand Family Shares, Volume, %, 2011-2015 Company profiles The smoking population Adult Smoking Prevalence by Gender, %, 2007-2017 Smoking prevalence among males, by age, 2001, 2005, 2009 Smoking prevalence among females, by age, 2001, 2005, 2009 Smoking prevalence by age, %, 2013 Operating constraints Advertising restrictions Heath warnings and labelling requirements Other restrictions Distribution Cigarette Tobacco: Sales by Type of Outlet, 2004-2015 Prospects and forecasts Fine-cut tobacco consumption, pieces million, 2018-2028 Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2018-2028 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rvqg9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005595/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Tobacco