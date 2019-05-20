Yext ranks highly in UK's Best Workplaces list

Great Place to Work awards Yext for supportive environment and employee benefits

LONDON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in 2019 by Great Place to Work.

The position in this year's Best Workplaces list reflects Yext's fun and dynamic culture to "think big, learn fast, and get stuff done" both in the rapidly growing Yext London office and globally. As the company builds out its founding team in London, it has been imperative to foster an exceptional workplace culture based on diversity, transparency and communication.

Jon Buss Managing Director UK and Northern Europe commented: "Yexters are constantly looking to improve and push the boundaries to help our clients succeed, and this award reflects our brilliant culture. We pride ourselves on the culture we have built in London, and this award provides a benchmark to continue driving excellence."

Yext consistently encourages and recruits for the qualities that make its employees unique. The company strives for inclusion through its Employee Resource Groups, which directly support female employees, the LGBTQ+ community, employees of colour, employees with disabilities and parents, with the goal of ensuring every employee feels valued. Yext also hosts ongoing wellness sessions which encourage the team to reflect on their work-life balance, and celebrates success and hard work regularly.

"We are proud to be recognised as one of the UK's best workplaces," said Wendi Sturgis, CEO, Yext Europe. "We believe that nurturing our talented Yext team is at the heart of our mission to provide perfect answers everywhere."

2019 marks the second straight year Yext has been ranked on the list of Best Workplaces in the UK by Great Place to Work.

