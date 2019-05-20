sprite-preloader
20.05.2019 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Result of the optional dividend in shares for financial year 2018

Shareholders opted for 45,2% of the shares for the optional dividend

Shareholders' equity strengthened by € 8,6 million

The shareholders of regulated real estate company Intervest Offices & Warehouses opted for 45,2% of their shares entitled to dividend for a contribution of their dividend rights in return for new shares instead of payment of the dividend in cash. In total 44,9% of coupons no. 21 (representing the dividend as from 1 January 2018 until 29 November 2018 inclusive) and 47,5% of coupons no. 22 (representing the dividend as from 30 November 2018 until 31 December 2018 inclusive) were converted into new shares.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Result optional dividend (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/066e414b-b78f-47f3-afe4-7653ab668d0f)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)