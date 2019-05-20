Worksoft: Deutsche Telecom to Showcase How Intelligent Automation is Driving Quality and Program Efficiencies for ERP Transformation

End-to-End Automation Enables Telecom Leader to Realize Ambitious ERP Transformation Program to Standardize Data Models, Business Processes and IT Across the Group

DALLAS, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft, an SAP silver partner and leading global provider of continuous test automation software for enterprise applications, today announced that Deutsche Telecom, the world's fifth largest telecom company, today showcased how they are employing intelligent automation to transform their Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) as a featured presenter at the Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit 2019 being held May 20-21 in Munich, Germany.



Deutsche Telecom's session, "Worksoft: Deutsche Telekom's Successful ERP Transformation Driven by Automation," was held on Mon., May 20, at 12:40pm CET. Dirk Keweloh, Senior Vice President Digitalization and Transformation presented how Deutsche Telecom realized an ambitious ERP transformation program to standardize data models, business processes and IT across the group with the adoption of intelligent automation. He shared key results, including how they utilized the Worksoft platform to liberate resources from manual testing activities, as well as the organization's future plans for expanding automation.

"Deutsche Telekom is redefining what it means to transform the enterprise through automation" responded Lee Constantino, CEO Worksoft. "Their 'Build Your Own Test-bot' program is a shining example of how leading enterprises are using Worksoft's codeless solution to democratize automation enabling business users to be transformation accelerators; real-world proof that an Automation CoE is the success model for the modern enterprise."

Worksoft is exhibiting at Gartner CIO and Executive Summit 2019 in booth S5, offering attendees the opportunity to speak with Worksoft automation experts about real-world use cases where Worksoft customers are meeting the challenges of digital business with continuous intelligent automation and Agile-plus-DevOps adoption strategies. Worksoft experts are demonstrating how organizations with complex enterprise landscapes can leverage existing assets while implementing digital transformation initiatives with the market's only proven platform for building and sharing automation-at-scale.

About the Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit

With two-thirds of CEOs and CFOs anticipating business models to change frequently due to digital transformation, how will senior leaders achieve success in an era of constant change? At the Gartner CIO & IT Executive Summit 2019, analysts will dive deep into ContinuousNEXT - an approach that helps build strategies and behaviors to make an organization become more dynamic and adjust to perpetual innovation, integration and delivery. The event will provide senior IT leaders with practical guidance, best practices and insights on how to achieve success no matter where they are in their digital business journey.

Find out more about the event at: www.gartner.com/eu/ciode (http://www.gartner.com/eu/ciode). Follow news and updates on Twitter and LinkedIn at GartnerCIO

About Worksoft Inc.

Worksoft is the industry's leading continuous test automation platform for Enterprise Packaged Apps, offering a diverse ecosystem of service providers, software integrations, and machine learning solutions to enable true end-to-end, unattended automated testing of mission-critical business applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Microsoft, Cardinal Health, P&G, Honda, 3M, Intel and Siemens are just a few of the world's leading global companies who have turned to Worksoft to achieve unparalleled continuous testing at scale and realize DevOps and Agile initiatives. Chosen by the world's foremost Global System Integrators, Accenture, IBM and Cognizant, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

For more information, contact Worksoft at info@worksoft.com or visit www.worksoft.com.

