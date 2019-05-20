IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media To Present at 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. "IDWM" (OTC PINK: IDWM), an integrated media company, will present at the LD Micro 9th Invitational investor conference at 3 PM PDT on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. David Jonas, IDWM's Chief Strategy Officer, will represent the company and host investor meetings on June 4th. Lydia Antonini, President of IDWM's IDW Entertainment division, will host investor meetings on June 5th.

The IDW Media presentation will be webcast. Webcast details will be posted on IDWM's investor relations website prior to the presentation.

The 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, CA. LD Micro was founded in 2006 as an independent resource in the microcap space. To register and attend the event, please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/events.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDWM's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

IDW Media Holdings

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

ezra@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings

