Showroomprive.com Showroomprive.com: Update of the liquidity contract 20-May-2019 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Update of the liquidity contract La Plaine Saint Denis, May 20, 2019 - SRP GROUPE and ODDO BHF SCA signed a new liquidity contract following changes in the regulation related to liquidity contracts and in compliance with AMF decision n° 2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018. This new agreement, which replaces the previous contract signed with ODDO BHF SCA, and which will come into effect as of May 20th, 2019, plans market animation of Showroomprivé shares under ISIN code n° FR0013006558 on Euronext Paris by ODDO BHF SCA. The trading platform on which transactions under the liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris. As of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation: · 146,195.22 euros; and · 172,558 Showroomprivé shares In accordance with the contract terms, execution of the liquidity contract will be suspended: · Under the conditions set out in Article 5, chapter II of the AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2nd, 2018 · At SRP GROUPE's request for a period specified by SRP GROUPE Also, the contract may be terminated by SRP GROUPE at any time and without notice, or by ODDO BHF SCA with one month's notice. ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 2,000 partner brands on its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in eight other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth. Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross business volume with all taxes included of more than 900 million euros in 2018, and net revenue of 672 million euros, growing by 3 % over the preceding year. The Group employs more than 1,000 people. For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com [1] CONTACTS Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Grégoire Saint Marc, Relations Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 94 showroomprive@actus.fr Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Alexandra Prisa, Press Relations + 33 1 76 21 50 16 + 33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net aprisa@actus.fr Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WWGULOFHQA [2] Language: English Company: Showroomprive.com 1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie 93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis France Internet: showroomprive.com ISIN: FR0013006558 AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 813599 End of Announcement EQS News Service 813599 20-May-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=268a2ca42fcd9b9279ba2559c23bccad&application_id=813599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6e8de9e5005eb7738d47a61d4bfc7dd9&application_id=813599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2019 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)