SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their free downloadable article on the approach adopted by top companies to strengthen their position in emerging markets. The article provides a comprehensive overview of the strategic sourcing model adopted by top ecommerce companies to improve supply chain agility and third-party logistics (3PL) operations in emerging markets such as Australia. The resource highlights the approach companies can adopt to monitor their purchasing budgets, stocks and supply markets.

With rising market opportunities in Australia for ecommerce business, the competition for companies has grown manifolds. It has become imperative for companies to improve their services in order to compete with home-grown and international contenders. However, this requires them to devise strategic sourcing models that can monitor rising business operation costs and help them stay competitive. Download this free resource to understand the approach adopted by successful companies to reduce procurement costs and achieve significant savings.

An approach to develop strategic sourcing model

Step 1: Identify Spend Areas

Analyzing spend areas is crucial for companies to identify cost reduction opportunities. It also helps companies to prioritize spend areas and market their initiatives in accordance with the business objectives apart from improving the organizational purchasing process

Step 2: Develop a Strategy

Devising an effective strategy is the second but most critical step for developing a strategic sourcing model. It helps companies to analyze their current suppliers' capabilities and outline a strategy that can address future business objectives.

Step 3: Gather Market Information

Companies need to collect information from different sources such as suppliers and industry leaders and develop criteria that can help them select suitable suppliers for the business and implement strategic sourcing strategies. Analyzing information helps businesses to better understand factors such as Total Cost of Ownership, Total System Cost, and Performance Metrics vital for selecting suppliers.

