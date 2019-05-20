The 32,507-square-foot Saddle River estate with ballroom designed by Antonio Rinaldi to garner global interest during June auction

A 32,507-square-foot Saddle River residence will sell at auction next month via leading global firm Concierge Auctions. Known as "Stone Palace on the Hill," the home features a glass elevator, tennis court, racquetball court, wine cellar, and two swimming pools. 144 East Saddle River Road was previously listed for $29.9 million and will sell Without Reserve in cooperation with Alina Pogorelova and Lisa Troyano-Ascolese of Engel Völkers. Bidding, which will be held via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, will open on June 21st and close on June 27.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005686/en/

144 East Saddle River Road New York Metro, NJ (Photo: Business Wire)

"The quality of work and detail that went into building this home is perhaps the most impressive element of the property," said Troyano-Ascolese. "With astounding details from custom gold-plated and forged-iron railings to a complete hand-cut granite and stone façade, no expense was spared. It is a privilege to represent this one-of-a-kind estate which is truly a work of art."

The 13-bedroom residence is situated on six acres, with expansive mountain views. Notable architectural highlights include a grand marble staircase with 24-karat gold plated bronze decorations, Botticino Italian marble, hand-painted stained glass from St. Petersburg, and a 2,200-square-foot ballroom with hand-cut inlaid floors designed by famed Italian architect Antonio Rinaldi. The interior comprises 12 full and four half bathrooms, with a banquet-sized formal dining room accommodating up to 22 guests, and a commercial-grade glass elevator servicing all four floors. A sauna, wine cellar, home theater, billiards room, library with hand-painted canvas ceiling, and an indoor swimming pool round out the indoor features. Separately, the estate has a five-bedroom, two-bathroom staff apartment with private entrance.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, a blue stone patio with Nembro Rosato marble from Italy, racquetball court, tennis court, and a formal garden with waterfall. Year-round activities are easily accessible with multiple golf courses and ski resorts nearby.

This prime location is a convenient 35 minutes to Manhattan, LaGuardia airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005686/en/

Contacts:

Kari Neering kari@relevanceinternational.com

David Gautschy david@relevanceinternational.com

(212) 257-1500