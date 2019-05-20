emovis: Emovis wins Utah's Road Usage Charging for Alternative Fuel Vehicles Project

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State of Utah officially announced the award of its Road Usage Charge for Alternative Fuel Vehicles (AFVs) project to emovis. AFVs eligible for Utah's program include gas hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles.



While beneficial for the environment, the rapid spread of hybrid and electric vehicles is posing financial issues to Transportation Authorities who heavily rely on gas tax revenues to maintain their road networks. In order to tackle this issue, the State of Utah has decided to implement an innovative Road Usage Charge (RUC) program for eligible AFVs. emovis is selected to serve as the commercial account manager.

Under this program, eligible vehicle owners will be given the choice during the annual vehicle registration process to pay a flat fee in lieu of fuel tax or opt for a pay-per-mile charge. The per-mile charges accumulated will be capped at the equivalent of the annual flat fee. The project is expected to go live on January 1, 2020.

Drawing from its long-standing RUC expertise, emovis' solution encompasses a wide range of Mileage Reporting Options to best fit with different vehicles, including:

In-vehicle Telematics

Bluetooth Low Energy On-Board Diagnostic II Devices

Smartphone Apps

Odometer Capture Technology

emovis will record mileage data and manage accounts for billing as a third-party vendor using state-of-the-art privacy protections.

Leader in Road Mileage Collection in the U.S.

After providing RUC services in Oregon and Washington, this contract in the State of Utah makes emovis the leading provider of pay-per-mile mobility solutions in the United States.

These emerging road usage charge programs may soon pave the way for a fundamental change in the U.S.'s approach to tackling urban congestion and road funding. Indeed, charging vehicles according to their actual mileage usage of the roads provides the basis for a fairer way of generating sustainable revenue streams, while encouraging road users to opt for alternative modes of transportation.

This trend is not confined to the U.S. Earlier this month, emovis sponsored a report ("Green Light: Next generation road user charging for a healthier, more liveable London") authored by the Centre for London advocating for the replacement of London's Congestion Charge and other charging programs in the city with a single distance-based road user charging system in order to curb growing traffic in the center of London and improve the city's air quality.

Commenting on this contract award, Anthony Alicastro, emovis CEO, said: "Although modest in size, this project constitutes a major milestone in the transformation of the road mobility landscape. I am pleased that our company plays a leading role in this new market which is important to the Abertis group."

