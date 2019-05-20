International law firm Proskauer represented Deliveroo on its Series G funding round that raised a total of $575 million. The funding round is being led by Amazon alongside existing investors T Rowe Price, Fidelity Management and Research Company, and Greenoaks.

With this latest investment, Deliveroo has now raised $1.53BN. Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service, founded in 2013 by William Shu. Deliveroo works with over 80,000 restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders, to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates in over 500 towns and cities across 14 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

The Proskauer team was led by London private equity partner Richard Bull, with associates Andrew Houghton and Darpit Mehta supporting him throughout the transaction.

"This funding round will enable Deliveroo to further develop our offer for restaurants and riders and means we will serve even more people amazing food, when and where they want it. This is an exciting moment in the company's journey. Richard has been working with us since our Series A investment and he and his dedicated team have always provided valuable support and advice," said Thea Rogers, Chief Communications, Policy and Legal Officer of Deliveroo.

"This is an exciting time for Deliveroo and we are delighted to have been an integral part of their team during their rapid growth and success. This latest funding round again showed how well the Deliveroo and Proskauer teams work together," said Richard Bull.

Additional information about the Firm can be found at www.proskauer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005705/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Talbott

Proskauer

Media Relations Manager

jtalbott@proskauer.com