Combination of Arrotek's Product Development with Galt's Manufacturing Capabilities will Benefit Customers and Provide Access to New Segments of the Interventional Market

Galt Medical, a subsidiary of Theragenics Corporationand a global supplier of access and procedure products for a range of interventional and endovascular procedures, today announced it has acquired Arrotek Medical Limited. Arrotek, located in Sligo, Ireland, develops and designs minimally invasive medical devices supporting a range of catheter-based, interventional applications. Arrotek's capabilities include concept, design, product development, regulatory approval, and certain manufacturing services. Mark Pugh and Ger O'Carroll, co-founders of Arrotek, will remain with Arrotek in Sligo as co-Managing Directors.

Frank Attardo, President of Galt Medical, commented, "The capabilities of Arrotek and Galt are highly complementary to each other. Arrotek's product development capabilities, combined with Galt's manufacturing and processing capabilities, will allow the combined company to better serve existing customers and address and serve a wider segment of the interventional market."

Mark Pugh and Ger O'Carroll commented, "Galt provides Arrotek with access to markets, capabilities and expertise previously unavailable to us. The combination with Galt will benefit existing customers of both companies, as well as provide Arrotek with opportunities to serve new segments of the market in Europe, North America and other global markets. Becoming part of the larger Theragenics organization also provides the resources to accelerate our growth and continue to expand."

About Galt Medical Corp.

Galt Medical Corp. has been a leading provider of vascular and interventional medical devices for almost 30 years, developing and manufacturing a range of products for interventional procedures. Galt offers a wide range of products, including private label products for medical device OEMs and Galt branded products to clinicians worldwide through a network of distributors. Our facilities are located in Texas, Massachusetts, Costa Rica, and now, Ireland. Galt products are used for a range of Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Vascular Surgery, and IV Therapy procedures. For additional information, please visit www.galtmedical.com. Galt is a subsidiary of Theragenics Corporation (www.theragenics.com).

About Arrotek Medical

Arrotek is located at the heart of the vibrant and innovative medical device industry in the West of Ireland, one of the largest net exporters of medical devices in the world. Arrotek has a proven track record of serving the leading medical device companies in the world along with making the ideas of inventors and entrepreneurs a reality. Arrotek offers a complete and full solution from initial concept to finished product. Arrotek also provides regulatory services to ensure compliance with CE, FDA or other requirements. For further information, please visit www.arrotek.com.

