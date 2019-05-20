Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation (SMPP.PK) CBD Inventory Procurement

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / Strategic Management Opportunity Corp. trading under the symbol SMPP.PK announces today it has procured One Million Three Hundred Thousand ($ 1,300,000) dollars of CBD raw materials as indicated in our financial disclosures. The asset is on the books of the company. Raw materials include gels, ointments, pain creams, oils, balms, gummies and crude.

The company is currently negotiating with a sales organization who has a proven record of selling Pharmaceuticals to millions of pain sufferers nationwide. Our team will be among the nations finest. "An important day for our company" says Peter Zompa, CEO. "Although no guarantees exist, we believe we are entering this market at the perfect time."

The CBD market is exploding and we intend to take full advantage of this opportunity by utilizing our vast retail partnerships. Zompa continued, "CBD is the aspirin of our current generation. Our plan is to be on the shelves of every retailer as soon as possible."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although SMPP, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, SMPP, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545987/Strategic-Management-Opportunity-Corporation-SMPPPK-CBD-Inventory-Procurement