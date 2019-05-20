New Ogletree Deakins Scholarship Offers Financial Assistance and One-of-a-Kind Career Guidance

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2019 / Understanding the value and critical nature of cultivating diversity in the legal field, Ogletree Deakins, one of the largest labor and employment law firms representing management, has launched a new scholarship aimed at supporting diverse legal talent.

The first honoree selected to receive the $2,500 scholarship is a first-year law student in St. Louis, Jairo R. Villalobos. Villalobos earned his B.A. from Yale University and is now studying law at Washington University. It is Ogletree Deakins' hope that not only will this scholarship support Villalobos' academic journey, but by extension also make a positive impact on the St. Louis legal community.

To provide both financial and professional support, Villalobos will also have the opportunity to be mentored by an Ogletree Deakins lawyer, as well as gain access to lunch-and-learns and other educational opportunities. Support will also include resume coaching and interview preparation from Ogletree Deakins' national recruiting team based in Indianapolis.

This scholarship is yet another illustration of Ogletree Deakins' commitment to creating pathways for diverse talent to grow and succeed in the legal field. In addition to this scholarship, the firm recently celebrated earning a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign, as well as recently announced the company's 2019 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Fellow.

