The newly extended state-of-the-art facility now doubles the total floor space from 1,200 m2 to 2,400 m2.

On the day, SGS was delighted to welcome Sharon McKendry, Head of Trade: Science, Energy & Technology at Scottish Development International and Gerry McCarron, the company's Scottish Enterprise Account Manager, in recognition of the ongoing support provided by Scottish Enterprise.

The greater laboratory space provides SGS with additional capabilities for testing cell banks and routine bulk harvest for vaccines, gene and cell therapies, monoclonal antibodies and other recombinant protein based biological medicines, and will increase the capacity of all existing biosafety services and enhanced real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platforms.

Ivan McKee Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation commented on the expansion project: "Innovative and ambitious companies like SGS Vitrology are vital to the Scottish economy. This Scottish Enterprise grant of GBP 1.7 million, as a contribution towards the company's GBP 7.6 million investment, will help create high-value jobs in Glasgow and help support the company realize their ambitious growth plans in Scotland.

"Scotland is the UK's leading destination for foreign direct investments outside of London, and the best in the UK for attracting high value R&D projects. The Scottish Government has set an ambitious target to double Business Expenditure Research and Development to £1.75 billion by 2025 and have boosted existing R&D grant funding by £45 million between 2018 and 2021- an increase of almost 70%.



"The Scottish Government and our skills and enterprise agencies look forward to working with SGS Vitrology to deliver their ambitious plans for their Glasgow operation."

Archie Lovatt, Scientific Director at SGS said: "Large molecule biologics, vaccines, gene and cell therapies are a rapidly expanding field within the pharmaceutical industry. Our investment ensures we will remain at the forefront of this growth by delivering the highly specialized testing expertise necessary to establish and ensure the safety of novel human therapies and vaccines."

SGS is a leading bio/pharmaceutical analytical and bioanalytical contract solutions provider. With 18 laboratories offering contract analytical and bioanalytical services, SGS leverages its wholly-owned global network, present in North America, Europe, and Asia, to deliver harmonized solutions to large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms.

