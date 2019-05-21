Based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, the company improves position in its second consecutive showing

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced that leading global research and advisory firm Gartner named Anaplan a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Sales and Operations Planning Systems of Differentiation1 (S&OP Magic Quadrant). The company believes the recognition in the Leaders quadrant is because of its high customer satisfaction and the impressive capabilities of its supply chain solution.

Customers across industries around the world, including Circle K, Flinn Scientific, Healthy Generation, and Sonos, are leveraging the Anaplan platform to bring a Connected Planning approach to transform their supply chain business planning processes. With Anaplan, customers are experiencing significant returns by advancing their S&OP process maturity to close the loop between sales, product innovation groups, finance, and trade partners.

Circle K, an international chain of convenience stores, uses Anaplan to align and connect core processes within its fuel supply chain. "One of my objectives has been to connect the dots in the supply chain, as it became an imperative to find efficient ways to make real-time and forward-looking decisions," said Magnus Tägtström, Senior Director Supply Chain Optimization, Global Fuels at Circle K. "With one platform, we can monitor performance, make forecasts, and manage scenarios. Because of Anaplan, Circle K now has greater collaboration and an accurate, aligned 18-month rolling forecast."

Gregg Dvorak, the Chief Operating Officer at Flinn Scientific, a leader in science and laboratory chemical safety, leverages Anaplan to bring S&OP data together on a single, cloud-based platform. "Prior to the implementation of Anaplan, we did not have a good indication of inventory health and performance relative to our targets. Now, we have data-driven insights that show actual performance against targets-and that gives our business a competitive edge."

For the S&OP Magic Quadrant, Gartner analysts evaluated completeness of vision and ability to execute. Additionally, the company states that "an S&OP SOD should include 13 key capabilities that are required to support a Stage 4 maturity S&OP process." These capabilities include "collaboration support, hierarchy/translation management, process management, tight integration to SCP SORs, integration to other SODs, supply chain modeling to support creating scenarios, scenario planning and management, solution configurability, support for global deployments, financial impact analysis and planning, performance management and analytics, simple user interface (UI), and project planning."2

Earlier this year, Anaplan announced it was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management3 for the third consecutive year. Last summer, Anaplan was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions also for the second consecutive time.4

"We feel very proud to be positioned in the Leaders quadrant after tremendously improving our position compared to the previous report," said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO of Anaplan. "From our view, our placement in this S&OP Magic Quadrant with our other Gartner positioning as a Leader* speak to the impressive value and results experienced by our customers with our platform for Connected Planning. We are very proud to be one of the most strategic core platforms for some of the largest, most complex organizations in the world. They trust and rely on Anaplan to help them make better decisions, especially when it comes to company-wide transformation efforts."

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary HyperblockTM technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,100 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

