sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,11 Euro		+0,024
+27,91 %
WKN: A2AN3C ISIN: CA13740R2072 Ticker-Symbol: 29LN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANDELARIA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANDELARIA MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CANDELARIA MINING CORP
CANDELARIA MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANDELARIA MINING CORP0,11+27,91 %
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC0,0950,00 %