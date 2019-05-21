Curetis to Receive Additional EUR 6.5 Million Financing from EIB and Yorkville





- Curetis and EIB agree on equity-linked participation upon maturity of new EUR 5 million tranche of debt financing





- Yorkville to provide funding of EUR 1.5 million to Curetis





Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, May 21, 2019 -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that Curetis will receive another EUR 6.5 million in gross proceeds under two financing facilities.

Firstly, under the EIB debt financing facility originally put in place in December 2016, Curetis now stands to receive another EUR 5.0 million tranche of non-dilutive debt financing. This tranche will also have a five-year term to maturity and will require interest-only payments during that five-year term. In line with all prior tranches, the majority of interest is also deferred into the bullet repayment structure upon maturity. In return for EIB waiving certain conditions precedent to disbursing this EUR 5 million tranche, the parties have agreed on a 2.1% participation percentage interest (PPI). Upon maturity of the tranche, i.e. not before around mid-2024 (and no later than mid-2025), EIB will be entitled to an additional payment that is equity-linked and equivalent to 2.1% of the then total valuation of Curetis. All other terms and conditions of the EIB financing contract with Curetis remain unchanged.

Secondly, under the up to EUR 20 million Yorkville convertible notes financing facility that was originally implemented in October 2018, Curetis has now received access to another EUR 1.5 million gross in funding subject to having received the aforementioned EUR 5 million tranche from EIB. Net proceeds from this tranche are expected to be about EUR 1.36 million. As with the prior tranche, Yorkville is expected from time to time to convert such notes into equity and Curetis will then issue new shares. For further details on the Yorkville convertible notes facility, please also see the "Convertibles" section under: https://curetis.com/investors/corporate-governance



"We are pleased to see continued support and funding from both EIB and Yorkville," said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of Curetis. "The additional funding will allow Curetis to continue executing on its R&D programs such as the Unyvero A30 RQ platform development towards partnering, the Unyvero LRT for BAL specimen in the US, as well as the Ares Genetics R&D programs. The Yorkville funding will also support commercial activities in the US and business development initiatives in Europe and Asia."



About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.



For further information, please visit www.curetis.comandwww.ares-genetics.com.



Legal Disclaimer



This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com

www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com



International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Attachment