POXEL S.A. (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference and the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. In addition, Imeglimin will be discussed during a symposium at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Diabetes Society.

Annual Meeting of the Japanese Diabetes Society is being held on May 23-25, 2019 at the Sendai International Center, Sendai, Japan. Imeglimin will be discussed in Featured Symposium #4 on New Mode of Action Drugs to Clinical on Thursday, May 23 , 2019 from 2:30-5:00 PM JST. The Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference is being held on June 4-7, 2019 at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. The Company will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, June 5 th from 10:30-10:55 AM EDT and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/poxel.pa/. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

from 10:30-10:55 AM EDT and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/poxel.pa/. The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation. The JMP Securities Healthcare Conference is being held on June 19-20,2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The Company will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, June 19th from 11:30-11:55 AM EDT and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Poxel SA

Poxel uses its development expertise in metabolism to advance a pipeline of drug candidates focused on the treatment of metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We have successfully completed the Phase 2 clinical program for our first-in-class lead product, Imeglimin, which targets mitochondrial dysfunction, in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Together with our partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, we are conducting the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Our partner Roivant Sciences is responsible for Imeglimin's development and commercialization in countries outside of Poxel's partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is in Phase 1 and being developed for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs, including deuterated drug candidates for metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. We intend to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. (Euronext: POXEL, www.poxelpharma.com)

