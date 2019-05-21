Scanship Holding ASA: Dividend - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Scanship Holding ASA

Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held 23 May 2019.

Key information related to the proposed cash dividend:

Dividend amount and declared currency: NOK 0.10 per share

Last trading day including right: 23 May 2019

Ex-date: 24 May 2019

Record date: 27 May 2019

Payment date: 4 June 2019

Date of approval: 23 May 2019

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



