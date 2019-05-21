NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB Interim Report January - March 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Important events January-March 2019

NeuroVive enrolls first subject in its KL1333 phase Ia/b clinical study.

NeuroVive is supplied with approximately MSEK 99.0 in share issue proceeds.

NeuroVive receives SEK 28.2 Million in a directed new share issue.

NeuroVive enters commercial partnership with Oroboros Instruments on mitochondrial medicine research compounds.

Important events after the reporting period

The Supreme Court had delivered its ruling concerning arbitration between NeuroVive and CicloMulsion AG. NeuroVive appealed to the Supreme Court on certain points. The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal.

The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has approved NeuroVive's IND (Investigational New Drug) application, enabling clinical studies in the US with the company's drug candidate NeuroSTAT.

Financial information January-March 2019

Net revenues: KSEK 0 (0)

Other operating income: KSEK 0 (174)

Loss before tax: KSEK -13,822 (-13,053)

Loss per share:* SEK -0,12 (-0,25)

Diluted loss per share:** SEK -0,12 (-0,25)

* Profit/loss for the period divided by average number of shares before dilution at the end of the period.

** Profit/loss for the period divided by average number of shares after dilution at the end of the period.

About NeuroVive

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB is a leader in mitochondrial medicine, with one project in clinical phase I (KL1333) for genetic mitochondrial diseases and one project in preparation for a clinical phase II efficacy study for the prevention of moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (NeuroSTAT). The R&D portfolio also consists of projects for genetic mitochondrial disorders, NASH and cancer. The company advances drugs for rare diseases through clinical development into the market, with or without partners. For projects for common indications the goal is out-licensing in the preclinical phase. A subset of compounds under NeuroVive's NVP015 program has been licenced to Fortify Therapeutics, a BridgeBio company, for local treatment development of Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON). NeuroVive is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NVP). The share is also traded on the OTCQX Best Market in the US (OTC: NEVPF).

