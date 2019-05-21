Kaman Deploying MDM Solution to Enhance Efficiency and Customer Experience

Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first, today announced that Kaman Distribution Group has selected the Stibo Systems MDM solution to help enhance operational efficiencies and customer experiences as part of the company's efforts to streamline information sharing across its vast products, parts and supplies distribution business.

Kaman is a leading distributor of industrial products and operates approximately 220 service facilities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The company offers more than 6 million items including electromechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components, automation and MRO supplies to customers in virtually every industry. In order to get its products to market faster across multiple channels, while adhering to all applicable standards and regulations, Kaman elected to transform its data management practices across these channels by implementing an MDM solution. After a thorough evaluation, the company chose Stibo Systems MDM as the foundation for its transformation efforts.

"Kaman Distribution Group is a one-source solutions provider of industrial products, services and technical advice. And, we needed a master data management system that would be a central source for all our product data supporting this enterprise," said Michael Pastore, VP, Business Systems and Operations. "The Stibo Systems MDM gives us a single, centralized source of trusted data that can be shared in real-time across our distribution value chain, while providing the governance needed to maintain data integrity, drive operational efficiency and optimize our customer experiences."

The Stibo Systems MDM solution allows organizations like Kaman to acquire, manage and share product data from a variety of internal and external systems with their customers and value chain partners. Businesses can onboard, cleanse and enrich every aspect of product information, while sharing, publishing and/or syndicating it across enterprise channels. As a result, these organizations can accelerate product launches, ensure product data quality, speed and improve decision making, establish complete data governance and act confidently to gain competitive advantage by leveraging a trusted source of product data.

"Kaman has a 70-year history of technological breakthroughs and innovation, so it's not surprising they wanted the most innovative MDM solution available to take their distribution business to the next level," said Stibo Systems President, Americas, Brad Crosby. "In such a competitive marketplace, getting the right data into the right hands at the right time is a necessity to make critical business decisions and satisfy constantly evolving customer demands. It's especially challenging given the need to manage products and information from hundreds of vendors and with millions of SKUs, across diverse channels. Fortunately, our highly flexible and scalable master data management solution was designed specifically with these challenges in mind."

