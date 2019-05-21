Dassault Systèmes and Arts et Métiers ParisTech sign Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the adoption of new industry practices

Initiatives include 6,000 3DEXPERIENCE platform users and a center of expertise for professional training

3DEXPERIENCE platform is at the heart of engineering education that is helping to drive the transformation of industry with new skills

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and Arts et Métiers ParisTech, the largest engineering school in France, today announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding to leverage their collaboration in educating engineers for the "Industry of the Future," the French government's strategic push for industrial modernization, and to train professionals in implementing this transformation.

Under the MoU, the two partners have embarked on a range of training and learning initiatives leveraging Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, to accelerate the adoption of new industry practices, with a specific focus on small and midsized enterprises.

Small and midsized enterprises play an integral role in the transformation of industry currently underway, where new categories of industrial firms are emerging to create new solutions for new customers. A key success factor in this Industry Renaissance is the ability to empower a workforce with knowledge and know-how for implementing new innovation methods. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates the digital technologies and capabilities to accelerate this.

As part of the joint plan, Arts et Métiers ParisTech will provide 6,000 members of its ecosystem with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to connect users having various roles, and to support collaborative, multidisciplinary practices.

Professional training co-designed by Arts et Métiers ParisTech and Dassault Systèmes will offer these businesses an array of practical tools to spur innovation, with a digital innovation platform used by industries worldwide, and roll out best practices for the Industry of the Future.

The two partners will set up a center of expertise to bring together the knowledge and skills associated with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, working closely with Arts et Métiers ParisTech's facilities in France and internationally. This center will provide training and validate new practices for companies, especially small and midsized ones, but also for academic institutions wishing to enrich and expand their course offerings.

In addition, a specific program has been set up for small and midsized businesses employing Arts et Métiers ParisTech students to explore and validate Industry of the Future practices as part of their internships.

"We want to give our students the technical and soft skills they need to make the best decisions for their future employers," said Laurent Champaney, President, Arts et Métiers ParisTech. "The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables this convergence of expertise across disciplines, and we're keen to share it with businesses and other academic institutions."

"This agreement with Arts et Métiers ParisTech is a milestone in preparing the workforce of the future as part of the Industry Renaissance," said Valérie Ferret, Vice President Learning Experience, Dassault Systèmes. "Many employers will gain the expertise they need to seize the opportunities this transformation will bring. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables companies of all sizes as well as educational leaders to prepare for this fundamental evolution of business, society and education."

About Arts et Métiers

Arts et Métiers is a leading French engineering school and a founding member of the Alliance Industrie du futur ('Industry of the Future Alliance'), with eight campuses and three institutes across France.

Arts et Métiers provides undergraduate and postgraduate taught and research programs for engineers and managers in industry and public services, as well as lifelong learning, and expertise and support for socio-economic organizations. More than 6,000 students attend the school each year, taking courses from undergraduate level to PhD.

Through its high-quality academic programs, 14 laboratories and partnership-based research, Arts et Métiers is committed to making a significant contribution to industrial innovation in France and across Europe. Learn more: https://artsetmetiers.fr/en/

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

