ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA launches new FSP 3000 TeraFlex capabilities to dramatically boost network capacity

Nice, France. May 21, 2019. ADVAterminal now enables existing optical networks to carry up to 30 times more traffic. By empowering communication service providers (CSPs) to boost capacity without major upgrades to the optical line system (OLS), the enhanced technology addresses the urgent need for more bandwidth despite significant space and cost constraints. The FSP 3000 TeraFlex is able to maximize bandwidth for any infrastructure using new fractional QAM capabilities. These support ultra-flexible bandwidth modulation for optimal performance across brownfield and subsea networks of all distances. The solution will be showcased at NGON and DCI World in Nice, France, from May 21 to 23.

"Today's CSPs face a major challenge. With soaring traffic and only marginal revenue increases, they have to find a way to handle around 30% more data every year without extra space, additional capex or time for a system overhaul. Our ultra-flexible FSP 3000 TeraFlex offers a vital lifeline. It's the ideal technology to squeeze more value from existing networks without major investment," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. "Up until now, traditional 50GHz grids have had a 100Gbit/s speed limit. 200Gbit/s was possible over short reaches, but it simply couldn't go the distance. Now, with the fractional QAM capabilities of our FSP 3000 TeraFlex, 300Gbit/s can be achieved across all metro links without upgrading the OLS. And up to 600Gbit/s becomes possible in 100GHz grids. What's more, enabling this massive capacity increase couldn't be simpler or more cost-effective."

The FSP 3000 TeraFlex is a 1RU platform that enables super channels of up to 1200Gbit/s and a total capacity of 7.2Tbit/s. Its ultra-compact footprint and open API design offer unbeatable density and interoperability. And, with its new capabilities, it takes flexibility to a new level. The FSP 3000 TeraFlex now optimizes all optical paths over every distance, ensuring the lowest cost per bit for any network. It achieves this through fractional QAM modulation, which switches between lower and higher schemes for maximum spectral efficiency, significantly boosting capacity or extending the reach of installed legacy infrastructure. This transforms existing carrier networks, with those designed for 10Gbit/s channels able to transport 30 times more traffic and outperforming upgrades based on 200Gbit/s by 50%.

"The FSP 3000 TeraFlex leverages Acacia's AC1200 module, based on our Pico coherent DSP ASIC, to deliver a flexible transmission solution that was designed to address a wide range of multi-haul applications by leveraging 3D shaping features, including fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities. For CSPs, we believe that translates into enhanced performance, as well as improved network and port efficiency, which helps to enable capex and opex savings," commented Eric Fisher, vice president, global sales, Acacia Communications. "We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the ADVA team on the FSP 3000 TeraFlex and look forward to helping them to support CSPs with a differentiated solution."

