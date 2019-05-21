Telia Norway signs partner agreement with IMImobile for Enterprise cPaaS offering

Scandinavian telecommunications provider to resell IMImobile's cPaaS offering, IMIconnect, to enterprise customers

LONDON, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile, a global communications software provider, has signed a partner agreement with Telia Norway, with an option to extend to the wider Telia Company - the leading telecom operator in the Nordic/Baltics. The partner agreement will enable Telia to resell IMImobile's cloud products, including its enterprise cPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) offering, IMIconnect, to its enterprise customers. IMIconnect enables businesses to rapidly launch and orchestrate two-way, trigger-based customer communications across 10+ channels.



Driven by the changes in person to person communications, consumers now expect interactions with businesses to be personalised, relevant, contextual, interactive and conducted in real time. IMImobile is helping Telia to keep pace with changing consumer expectations and offer innovative communications solutions for its enterprise customers. Telia will also be looking into using IMIconnect itself in order to create interactive customer journeys.

Telia recognised IMImobile's experience in providing connected customer communication solutions and being a trusted technology partner for global enterprises and mobile operators such as EE, MTN, O2 and Vodafone. In addition, Telia required a partner which offered local language capabilities as well as new communications channels such as Apple Business Chat and WhatsApp Business to provide its customers with the ability to communicate over their preferred channel.

Jon Christian Hillestad, Vice President Business of Telia Norway, said: "Telia aims to bring the world closer together through technology, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters on their own terms. By working closely with IMImobile we can innovate to meet the growing demand from customers who prefer to communicate with businesses over more interactive channels. As the world keeps changing, we need to stay relevant for our customers and IMImobile's products help to enable that."

Jay Patel, Group Chief Executive of IMImobile, commented: "We are delighted to have signed a partner agreement with Telia to resell our market leading customer communication products. Our scalable Enterprise cPaaS platform, IMIconnect, will enable Telia's customers to rapidly deliver innovative new customer journeys - increasing automation and improving customer experience."

About IMImobile

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform manages over 42 billion messages a year across the world. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Foxtons, Pizza Hut, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Toronto, Little Rock, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com

About Telia

We're Telia Company, the new generation telco. Our approximately 20,400 talented colleagues serve millions of customers every day in one of the world's most connected regions. With a strong connectivity base, we're the hub in the digital ecosystem, empowering people, companies and societies to stay in touch with everything that matters 24/7/365 - on their terms. Headquartered in Stockholm, the heart of innovation and technology, we're set to change the industry and bring the world even closer for our customers.