Hazeltree Fund Services: Bain Capital Credit Goes Live with Hazeltree Collateral Manager

Successful Implementation Improves Transparency and Capital Efficiency, Reduces Operational Risks, and Generate Cost Savings

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, and Bain Capital Credit today announced the successful implementation of Hazeltree Collateral Manager to streamline collateral management across ISDA counterparties. A major driver for Bain Capital Credit's evaluation and selection of Hazeltree Collateral Manager is the upcoming Uncleared Margin (UMR) and Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) that are coming sharply into focus for end-users on non-centrally cleared derivatives.



Hazeltree Collateral Manager enables Bain Capital Credit to:

Streamline, aggregate and centralize its OTC collateral management activities;

Compare and reconcile internal, independently-calculated OTC collateral call estimates against each counterparty's calls; and,

Seamlessly respond to, issue, or dispute daily margin calls via all eligible cash and non-cash assets.

"Moving our collateral management off spreadsheets and to Hazeltree's cloud solution helps us automate responding to calls, focus on collateral exceptions and, generally, streamline the interactions with our ISDA counterparties," said Tom D'Orsi, Head of Treasury - Capital Markets at Bain Capital. "With Hazeltree, we are able to efficiently stay on top of validating collateral calls daily while freeing up experienced treasury personnel for other value-added finance activities."

"Bain Capital Credit is a forward-looking firm that understands how treasury and portfolio finance has changed over the past few years," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "We are excited to add Bain Capital Credit to our growing alternative investment community of users and look forward to helping them reduce their operational risk, work more efficiently, and increase the performance of their collateral business."

About Bain Capital Credit

Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $41 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests up and down the capital structure and across the spectrum of credit strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private lending, structured products, non-performing loans and equities. Our team of more than 200 professionals creates value through rigorous, independent analysis of thousands of corporate issuers around the world. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity and venture capital, and leverages the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.



About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generates alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamlined operations. Hazeltree's integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

