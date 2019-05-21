Interactions to Present at the Gartner EMEA Customer Experience & Technologies Summit

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019, the world's largest stand-alone AI company and leading provider of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for enterprise brands, today announced it will present at the Gartner EMEA Customer Experience & Technologies Summitheld in London. Jim Freeze, Interactions' Chief Marketing Officer, and Lee Cottle, Interactions Vice President of EMEA, will present during the summit's breakout sessions. The presentation, "The Power of Conversational AI: Improve CX & Maximize ROI" will take place at 11:45 p.m. BST on Thursday, May 23rd.

Freeze will explore how conversational AI is at the forefront of transforming the customer experience and why implementing this technology requires a customer-centric strategy. Attendees will learn firsthand how conversational AI technology is used by leading global organizations such as Kiwi and Europ Assistance to maximize the customer experience while significantly reducing operating expenses. Attendees can also learn more about Interactions' conversational AI solutions by visiting booth PL6 on the exhibitor floor during the CX Summit.

"Conversational AI has become crucial to building world-class customer experiences," said Jim Freeze, CMO of Interactions. "We are looking forward to coming together with other CX leaders to share how AI and technology can be a competitive differentiator that helps drive business success."

The Gartner Customer Experience & Technologies Summit is aimed at helping executives learn why a CX strategy is critical to organizations and how it can help improve business outcomes. The summit brings together over 700 CX leaders and experts to discuss the future of customer service and the role technology will play.

To learn more about Gartner Customer Experience & Technologies Summit, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/customer-experience-uk

