JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2019 was as follows:
|Company Name
|Date
|NAV per Ordinary Share
|JZ Capital Partners Limited
|30th April 2019
|US$ 10.02
The NAV at 30 April 2019 is $10.02 per share ($10.02 at 31 March 2019), investment gains of 3 cents and investment income accrued of 1 cent were offset by expenses and finance costs of (4 cents).
Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com