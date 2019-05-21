sprite-preloader
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thApril 2019 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th April 2019US$ 10.02

The NAV at 30 April 2019 is $10.02 per share ($10.02 at 31 March 2019), investment gains of 3 cents and investment income accrued of 1 cent were offset by expenses and finance costs of (4 cents).

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


