Net Insight AB: Net Insight appoints new VP People

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight today announces that Katarina Dufvenmark has been appointed new VP People for Net Insight AB and will be part of the management team. Katarina Dufvenmark will join Net Insight on August 19 and will replace Anna-Karin Berry, interim Head of People.



Katarina Dufvenmark has solid experience from HR work and most recently comes from the position as Head of HR Sweden If P&C Insurance.

"We are very happy to welcome Katarina Dufvenmark in the role of VP People," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "Net Insight's corporate culture is characterized by great personal commitment, openness as well as team spirit. Katarina has an important role to play with her broad experience and expertise to contribute to the company's work to ensure and improve our competitiveness in the media tech market."

"I am happy and proud to enter this role," says Katarina Dufvenmark. "I want to contribute to developing employees and organization with a strong focus on working closer to our customers and on increased efficiency."

About Net Insight

Net Insight is a global leader in media networks, resource optimization and streaming solutions. With more than 20 years' experience, Net Insight is a trusted and important partner and a leading force in the media tech industry in creating a better media experience.

Net Insight is powering the evolving media business in a connected world where technology enables seamless meetings between producers, distributors and consumers of content - regardless of geographical location, technical resources or distribution network. With its deep market knowledge and insight, genuine customer focus and world-leading innovative technology, Net Insight makes it easier to create and deliver better content in a more reliable and effective way. Net Insight is driven by the idea that everything can always be done smarter, for both its customers and their customers.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission-critical media services using Net Insight's solutions in more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

