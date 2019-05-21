As India awaits the results of the world's largest democratic election on Thursday, and the EU begins to go to the polls on the same day, pv magazine Australia considers the "miracle" victory by a right-wing Liberal-National coalition in Australia at the weekend, and finds the nation's solar sector has little reason to rejoice.From pv magazine Australia. What was expected to be a comfortable win for Labor in Australia at the weekend turned into an outright parliamentary majority for the incumbent Coalition, and a shock result for climate action proponents. With Scott Morrison at the helm of ...

