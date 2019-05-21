PowerHouse Energy's exclusive development partner Waste2Tricity (W2T) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with recycling company Advanced Sustainable Developments (ASD). ASD intends to open a PET plastics recycling facility at Peel Environmental's Protos energy hub in Cheshire, which is where W2T intends to locate the first commercial scale waste-to-energy DMG system from PowerHouse. Under the terms of the MoU, the electricity generated by the DMG system will be fed into a private grid on the Protos site and supplied at a discount to current power market prices to ASD. In addition, ASD has agreed to supply the DMG unit with unrecyclable plastic for use as feedstock, paying a price for disposal that is significantly below current landfill prices.

