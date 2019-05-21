Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) has been proposed as the default rollover vehicle in the forthcoming planned liquidation of the Establishment Investment Trust, further cementing its position as a trust with a commitment to achieving the benefits of scale (its assets have grown sevenfold since launch in 2011). It has also recently locked in €30m of long-term borrowing with a low interest rate of 2.43%, which may allow the manager, Ben Lofthouse, to be more adventurous with gearing in his search for income and growth from sustainably financed non-UK companies trading at unwarranted discounts. HINT's NAV has recovered well from the Q418 market sell-off, and the shares currently yield 3.4%.

