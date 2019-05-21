The Challenges of Brands and Retail to Face the Digital Outbreak at the Retail & Brand Experience World Congress

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shops that are first set up online and then established offline; lifelong establishments that enter the digital universe; brands that offer unique shopping experiences to set themselves apart from e-commerce; proposals that turn everyday products into premium products. The world of retail and branding is undergoing a real revolution and Fira de Barcelona wants to be part of it. For this reason, it organises the first edition of Retail & Brand Experience World Congress (RBEWC), held from 27 to 29 May at Barcelona, with the aim of generating an enriching dialogue between the main players.

100 experts representing international brands will participate and will debate how the digital explosion is transforming a key industry in the economy. The RBEWC programme will be completed with a start-up area and an exhibition area, which together will total 100 companies, as well as different routes through innovative establishments in Barcelona that present the new emerging trends in retail.

The programme of the Congress will focus on six themes (customer experience, omni-channel approaches and digital, the real estate sector, retail technologies, customisation and new retail models and trends) and eight sectors (fashion, consumer goods, department stores and shopping centres, beauty, electronics, online, furniture and banking).

Among the 100 speakers that will participate in the 50 conferences of the RBEWC, include representatives of Google, Ikea, British Airways, Carrefour, Alibaba, Karl Lagerfeld, Levi's, Renova, Nestle Purina Petcare, Value Retail, Muji or Puig.

The congress will be complemented with a start-up area and an exhibition area with the participation of 100 companies. The Start-up Village will have more than 64 emerging companies that will show innovative solutions such as applications to transform traditional stores into smart outlets; systems to know how much stock of a product there is at all times and cameras to monitor customers entering the outlets. Among the companies that will participate in the exhibition area will be SAP, Cisco, Deloitte, Beabloo, Accenture, Epson, Open Bravo, Asts Solum - Samsung, and Tiendeo. In addition, two routes around the most disruptive shops of Barcelona, such as Camper or Tous among others, will be organized during the celebration of the event.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888649/Fira_de_Barcelona.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/481980/Fira_de_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807131/RBEWC_Logo.jpg