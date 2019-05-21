Russell Reynolds Associates Recruits Lorcan Lennon To Non-Profit Practice

LONDON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that it has appointed Lorcan Lennon as a leader in its Public Sector Practice. Lennon will be a key member of the firm's team, focussing on clients in the non-profit space, working with mission-led organisations to recruit, develop and assess their leadership talent.

Based in London, Lennon will bring his extensive experience in stakeholder alignment and management consulting to advise clients across the globe and in all areas of non-profit activity. Prior to joining Russell Reynolds Associates, Lennon was a Director at KPMG for more than 12 years, most recently as Chief of Staff to the Vice Chairs. Previously, he had led the company's delivery of consulting work for a range of central government clients.

James Roome, UK Country Manager for Russell Reynolds Associates, said, "With his wealth of experience working with the public sector, Lorcan brings valuable expertise to our non-profit team. His track record of working with organisations and developing bespoke solutions to their unique leadership challenges is something that we know will prove valuable to our clients. We're delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Lennon's early career was in KPMG's government practice as a Management Consultant. Following that, he was seconded to be Chief of Staff to the Director-General of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). He holds a BA in finance, accounting and management from the University of Nottingham.

For more information, please contact:

Russell Reynolds Associates

Lauren Taylor

EMEA Marketing Manager

Lauren.taylor@russellreynolds.com

020 7198 1885

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 425+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. www.russellreynolds.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890031/Russell_Reynolds_Associates_Lorcan_Lennon.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/491408/Russell_Reynolds_Associates_Logo.jpg