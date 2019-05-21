Ebury's CEO Mr. Juan Lobato greeted Mr. James Lau, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR.



HONG KONG, May 21, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Ebury Partners Limited, a global finance specialist and flexible lending solutions provider, is pleased to announce that Mr. James Lau, the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR recently made a visit to Ebury's London Office.Ebury's CEO Mr. Juan Lobato, accompanied by Ebury's management team, expressed a warm welcome to Mr. James Lau. During the visit, Ebury's management team introduced their development in the Hong Kong and Mainland China market, and also highlighted Ebury's initiatives in the Hong Kong and China-West Corridor, including its Trade Finance offering. After some follow-up discussions, the management team took Mr. Lau on a brief tour around the office before his departure.Mr. Juan Lobato, CEO of Ebury said, "As a global finance specialist, Ebury is committed to providing the excellent payables and receivables finance solutions to customers, assisting them in boosting their business growth. Hong Kong, being a corridor of China, facilitates international trade between China and Europe and all around the world. In light of the arising demand generated from the international trade in Hong Kong, we are striving to connect the world through our development in this region. Due to this, we are very honored to have Mr. James Lau visiting our London office and exchanging views with us. It was an opportunity for Ebury to showcase, promote and put their Hong Kong and APAC expansion plans firmly in HKMAs sight. As the first FinTech company providing International Payment, foreign exchange risk solutions and financing for organisations in Hong Kong, we are confident in the prospect of Ebury's future business in Hong Kong."Being one of the top hundred fastest growing tech firms in the UK, Ebury is always making great efforts for its continuous improvement in the services provided in the foreign exchange sectors. Until now, Ebury has provided tailored currency and funding services to over 24,000 businesses and organisations worldwide, offered customers with greater and faster access to finance, and helped them manage currency risk and strategically plan their approach to overseas payments and collections. Clients can set up their own currency accounts within hours and make transactions in more than 130 currencies. In Hong Kong, with the successful setup of its branch office, Ebury is focusing on the SME market by providing FX risk solutions, international payment and Trade Finance services. The management of Ebury believe that the outlook for the Hong Kong FinTech market is bright and is a perfect time for Ebury's business expansion in the region.About Ebury Partners LimitedEbury Partners Limited is a global finance specialist, which provides tailored currency services, business funding as well as foreign exchange risk management for clients. Incorporated in 2009 and headquartered in London, with offices across Europe, Australasia and North America, Ebury provides a range of international financial services to organisations across the world. Ebury is working with over 24,000 businesses and organisations and can process transactions in more than 130 currencies quickly and easily. Ebury is a member of TechCityUK's FutureFifty 2017 and the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 2017, which recognises the fastest growing UK based tech companies.Source: Ebury Partners LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.