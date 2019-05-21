Montreux Equity Partners Appoints Greg Baty as Operating Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Montreux Equity Partners, a private investment firm focused on high growth, commercial stage companies in healthcare and wellness, today announced the appointment of Greg Baty as Operating Partner.

Before joining Montreux, Greg was a partner at Trivest Partners in Coral Gables Florida where he successfully established a new growth equity asset class for the firm, raising $225 million for the Trivest Growth Investment Fund (TGIF), focused on "less than control" investing. Prior to joining Trivest Partners, Greg was a Principal at Hamilton Lane, a private equity asset manager with more than $300 billion under management and supervision. Greg opened and managed the firm's Florida office and established and led the Firm's Florida Growth Fund (FGF). The FGF, whose sole limited partner was the State Board of Administration, the manager for the state of Florida's pension funds, was initially a $250M fund established to invest in private equity/venture capital opportunities within the state of Florida, and under Greg's leadership and success, the fund grew to more than $750 million. During his time at Hamilton Lane, Greg served in board capacities for more than ten portfolio companies and served on multiple advisory boards of private equity funds.

"We could not be more excited for the addition of Greg to the Montreux team," said Dan Turner, Founder and Managing Director of Montreux Equity Partners. "I have known Greg both personally and professionally for many years, and I know that his experience and investment style are intrinsically aligned with those of our team. Greg is a leader and innovator in all that he does and he will be an integral part of the future of our Montreux."

Greg spent nine years as a professional football player in the National Football League. He was drafted by the New England Patriots and finished his career with the Miami Dolphins.

Greg was a Sloan Fellow and received a Master's in Science of Management degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Human Biology from Stanford University. Greg also studied at Stanford's Florence Italy campus while an undergraduate. He is currently serving as the Vice-Chair for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

About Montreux Equity Partners

Montreux Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on making growth capital investments in the leading companies of tomorrow. Its portfolio companies address the most compelling trends in global health. The firm is currently investing out of its second growth equity fund. For more information please visit the company's website at https://www.mepvc.com/.

