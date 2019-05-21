Europe's most important scientific research institutes have joined forces to make perovskite solar applications more than just a dream. The European Perovskite Initiative consortium is planning to draw up a perovskite white paper.The European Perovskite Initiative (EPKI) unites the major European institutions involved in solar energy research, including the Benelux-based Solliance - which has the Netherlands' TNO and Belgium's Imec among its members; Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL); France's Institut National de l'Energie Solaire; Germany's Fraunhofer ISE; ...

