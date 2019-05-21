EQS-Ad-hoc: Galapagos S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel Galapagos S.A.: ENEXIO Management Change 21-May-2019 / 10:33 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOTICE* *Galapagos S.A.* _Société Anonyme_ Registered Office: 2C Rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 186 314 *Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021* *ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488* *5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS 1072194803* Luxembourg - 11.00 a.m., 21 May 2019 Galapagos S.A., a public limited liability company (_société anonyme_) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (together with its subsidiaries and Galapagos Holding S.A., its direct parent company, the "_Group_"), has announced a management change at ENEXIO. With immediate effect, Jörg Marzi has been appointed as CEO for ENEXIO Management GmbH, the parent company of the ENEXIO group. Mr. Marzi will also continue his duties as Managing Director of ENEXIO Germany GmbH. Mr. Marzi will succeed Lothar Jungemann, who has decided to leave ENEXIO Management GmbH in order to pursue new career opportunities outside the company. The Group would like to thank Mr. Jungemann for his outstanding commitment in recent years and wish him all the best for his private and professional future. **************** For further information, please contact: Alwin Binder, Investor Relations Email: info@galapagos-investor-relations.com Phone: +49 (0) 69 5060 375 60 **************** _This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014. _ **************** 21-May-2019 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international Language: English Company: Galapagos S.A. 2C, rue Albert Borschette L-1246 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Phone: +352 26 753 0 E-mail: lechantre@triton-partners.com ISIN: XS1071411547, XS1072185488, XS1071419524, XS1072194803 WKN: A1ZJ4P Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 813863 End of Announcement EQS News Service 813863 21-May-2019 CET/CEST

