Ship Finance International Limited: SFL - First Quarter 2019 Results

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 21, 2019. Ship Finance International Limited ("SFL" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights

61 st consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.35 per share

Reported net income of $33.6 million, or $0.31 per share for the first quarter

Received charter hire of $160 million in the quarter from our vessels and rigs, including approximately $1 million of profit share from three VLCCs

More than 60% of charter hire from vessels on time charters

Added more than $170 million increase in contracted future charter hire in connection with charter extensions on existing vessels



Selected key data - Three months ended March 31, 2019

Company 100% Owned Excluding

100% Owned Associates Associates Long term charter hire(1) $111 million $33 million Short term charter hire(1) $16 million - Total charter hire(1) $127 million $33 million Adjusted EBIDTA(2) $92 million $33 million

Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment: "Our $3.8 billion fixed rate contracted charter backlog supports our continued ability to generate strong cash flows and pay dividends to our shareholders. We have already addressed most of the debt maturities until mid 2020 and secured new long term financings at very attractive terms.

The last 12 months have been very active, and our strong liquidity position and balance sheet management supports continued growth in asset base and contracted charter backlog. We have been actively evaluating investment opportunities and expect to see new projects materialize later this year."

Dividends and Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 28, to shareholders on record as of June 11, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 10, 2019.

About SFL

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found at the Company's website www.sflcorp.com.

