UK Retail Occasions Market, 2018 forms part of Retail Occasions series and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size for key occasions from 2014 to 2018. The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.

The key occasions market consists of the following occasions only: Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Easter, Father's Day, Summer holiday, back to school, Halloween, Black Friday and Christmas.

Christmas is by far the most important occasion, as it makes up 45.3% of the total key occasions market, but expenditure growth on the occasion has remained fairly stable from 2014 to 2018. Key occasions, including Valentine's Day, Easter and Halloween, accounted for 10.9% of the total retail market in 2018 as Black Friday has driven growth since 2014.

The total key occasion's market has grown 7.6% from 2014 to 2018, driven in particular by Black Friday as it gained importance in the UK. Grocers dominate the overall market shares of key occasions, including Christmas and Easter, due to the importance of food grocery items for occasions and the convenience of these retailers.

Key Highlights

Key Topics Covered

Key occasions overall: market sizes growth rates Christmas: market sizes growth rates Christmas: market shares Valentine's Day: market sizes growth rates Valentine's Day: market shares Mother's Day: market sizes growth rates Mother's Day: market shares Easter: market sizes growth rates Easter: market shares Father's Day: market sizes growth rates Father's Day: market shares Summer: market sizes growth rates Summer: market shares Back to school: market sizes growth rates Back to school: market shares Halloween: market sizes growth rates Halloween: market shares Black Friday: market sizes growth rates Black Friday: market shares

