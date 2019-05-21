Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd.

Stockholm, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Annual General Meeting in Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (the "Company") was held on Thursday, May 21, 2019, at 10 am CEST at Advokatfirman Vinge, Stureplan 8, Stockholm, Sweden.



At the Annual General Meeting, the holders of depository receipts considered the below items.





It was resolved to adopt the profit and loss statement from the period from the 1st January up to and including the 31st December 2018 as well as the balance sheet as of the 31st December 2018. In accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, it was resolved that no dividend is paid to the shareholders and that the Company's results are brought forward.



It was resolved that the members of the Board of Directors shall be six, with no deputies, and Lars O Grönstedt, Per Brilioth, Ranjan Tandon, David Nangle, Milena Ivanova and Voria Fattahi were re-elected as directors. Lars O Grönstedt was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors. All elections were made for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020. Furthermore, it was resolved that remuneration for the Board shall be a total remuneration of SEK 1,800,000, of which SEK 600,000 shall be allocated to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 300,000 to each of the other directors who are not employed by the Company.



It was resolved to re-elect the registered audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the Company's auditors for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2020.



It was resolved in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, on principles for the appointment of the nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2020.



It was resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal on remuneration principles for the senior management.



It was resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to adopt a long-term share incentive plan, including a resolution to amend the Company's Bye-Laws by introducing a reclassifiable and redeemable share class, defined as 2019 Plan Shares in the Bye-Laws, and a resolution to issue no more than 12,400,000 2019 Plan Shares to the participants in the plan.



It was resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Company's Bye-Laws so as to allow for general meetings to be held in Hamilton, Bermuda, where the Company has its registered office, or at any other location where the Company's shares or other financial instruments issued by or on behalf of the Company are listed for trading.





