Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government: An evening of Thai Creative Talent as Thai Night returns to the Cannes Film Festival 2019

CANNES, France, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Royal Thai Government hosted Thai Night at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at the Grand Salon, Intercontinental Carlton Cannes.



Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi presided over Thai Night: 'Thailand - Where Films Come Alive', which celebrated the achievements of 'Creative Thai' talent.

Her Royal Highness praised the creative talents of Thai film-makers and film crews who have raised Thai films to international recognition. She acknowledged the achievements of established film-makers including Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Wisit Sasanatieng, as well as the new generation of film-makers rising through Thailand's film education programs, as well as the many Thai film artists who have contributed to international films, particularly in the areas of computer animation.

Another area highlighted in the speech by Her Royal Highness was the success of Thailand's production services industry which last year hosted 714 international productions, and now offers a competitive incentive of 15-20%.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Boonyarit Kalayanamit - Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce hailed the success of Thailand's film industry in the international market.

"At the recent Hong Kong FILMART, Thai companies generated sales, licensing deals, and contracts totalling over 50 million US dollars. We are extremely confident that here in Cannes, we will exceed that figure, and once again support the film industry of Thailand in expanding its market, finding new business opportunities and attracting new audiences across the globe."

Mr. Kalayanamit also welcomed the success of Thai films in the international market. 'Friend Zone' from GDH 559, and 'The Lake' from Hollywood (Thailand) have all secured international distribution.

Special guests were actor Nicholas Alexander (Jacob Stone, S.W.A.T.) and actor and producer Jay Hunter (Max Payne, If Loving You is Wrong).

Twelve Thai companies were given the opportunity to present their latest projects and services.

At the Marché du Film in Cannes 2019, the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce presented 12 Thai companies: 9 film production and distribution companies, and 3 production service and facility providers at a dedicated Thailand Pavilion at the Palais Level -01, Booth 22:01. The twelve companies have used the opportunity to present their latest film productions and services, and in the first four days of the market, engaged in over 319 meetings, with an estimated total of 257 million US dollars in generated revenue.

Thai Night is one element of the ongoing program of promotion for the digital content industry in the international market, which is undertaken by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce. Other sectors of the digital content industry which also receive support include animation, character licensing, software, and games, which demonstrates a total commitment by the Thai government to support the digital content industry.

For more information, please contact: ent@ditp.go.th

