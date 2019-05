2018 was a year of dynamic growth for Globalworth (GWI), and this has continued into 2019. Since reporting FY18 results, it has completed the issue of 55m new shares, valued at c €500m, directed at funding continued portfolio investment and the acquisition of the outstanding minority in its Polish subsidiary. Further acquisitions with a value of c €283m have been reported, and the group has a new core shareholder.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...