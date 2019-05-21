YSC Consulting, a global leadership strategy firm, has announced the appointment of Tessa Breslin to the role of Managing Director and Head of YSC Americas. Breslin will lead the businesses throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada and Mexico and replaces Eric Pliner, who is now the firm's new Chief Executive Officer.

Grounded in the behavioral sciences, YSC helps organizations around the world connect the dots between business strategy and leadership, offering a range of expertise and proprietary tools to drive the leadership, interactions and culture that help clients achieve their commercial and/or organizational strategies.

Breslin is a chartered psychologist with the British Psychological Society and a member of the Health Professionals Council and American Psychological Association. Her expertise includes individual assessment, talent development, coaching and team facilitation, and she has worked with clients across a wide range of industry sectors, including marketing and advertising, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

"Over the past nine years, Tessa has served as a formal and informal leader for YSC around the world and has helped build some of our strongest client relationships," said Pliner. "Tessa's expertise and credentials make her an inspired choice to lead our fastest-growing geography as we begin the next leg of our journey."

"During my years as a client, I always admired YSC's thoughtful approach and impact in working with organizations," said Breslin. "I'm thrilled to lead our teams in the Americas as we continue to deliver the world-class leadership strategy programs our clients have come to value and expect in their partnership with YSC.

YSC's approach to leadership strategy helps organizations understand their current leadership against what they need in order to achieve their desired future state. Through this lens, YSC consultants uncover insights that help clients answer these critical questions:

Do you have the leadership to achieve your future business strategy?

If not, how can you build the leadership, interactions and culture to drive change for the future?

And if you can't, what leadership and cultural transformations will make your strategy possible?

Around the world, YSC consultants have varied professional backgrounds and hold advanced degrees and industry credentials in clinical psychology, organizational behavior, management, adult learning and/or leadership and related fields.

About YSC Consulting

YSC Consulting is a boutique professional services firm that specializes in leadership consulting, helping organizations identify and develop the leaders they need to achieve their business strategies-now and into the future. The company was founded in London in 1990, and over the past three decades has expanded to include more than 225 professionals serving more than 20 markets across EMEA, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. YSC works across a wide range of industries and sectors, including technology, financial technology, biotech, private equity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, financial services, luxury, consumer retail, energy, media entertainment and consumer packaged goods. Learn more at www.YSC.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005201/en/

Contacts:

Wye Communications

Penny Kozakos

Penny.Kozakos@wyecomm.com

