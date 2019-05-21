Q3 FY2019

24.7% Year on Year Revenue Growth to £73.1 million

23.2% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

IFRS diluted EPS £0.11 compared to £0.08 in the prior year comparative period

Adjusted diluted EPS £0.19 compared to £0.13 in the prior year comparative period

Endava plc(NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2019, the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year ("Q3 FY2019").

"Endava continues to deliver strong results and I am pleased with our performance. Our revenue for Q3 FY2019 was £73.1 million, an impressive increase of 24.7% Year on Year on a reported basis from £58.6 million in the same quarter in the prior year. We continue to expand in all of our geographies and industry verticals." said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue for Q3 FY2019 was £73.1 million, an increase of 24.7% compared to £58.6 million in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency (a non-IFRS measure) was 23.2% for Q3 FY2019 compared to 39.6% in the same period in the prior year.

(a non-IFRS measure) was 23.2% for Q3 FY2019 compared to 39.6% in the same period in the prior year. Profit before tax for Q3 FY2019 was £7.6 million compared to £5.5 million in the same period in the prior year, or 10.4% of revenue compared to 9.4% in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit before tax (a non-IFRS measure) for Q3 FY2019 was £13.2 million compared to £8.5 million in the same period in the prior year, or 18.1% of revenue compared to 14.5% in the same period in the prior year.

Profit for the period was £6.3 million in Q3 FY2019, resulting in a diluted EPS of £0.11, compared to profit for the period of £4.2 million and diluted EPS of £0.08 in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted profit for the period (a non-IFRS measure) was £10.6 million in Q3 FY2019, resulting in adjusted diluted EPS (a non-IFRS measure) of £0.19 compared to adjusted profit for the period of £6.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS of £0.13 in the same period in the prior year.

Net cash from operating activities was £12.6 million in Q3 FY2019 compared to £7.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

Free cash flow (a non-IFRS measure) was £11.4 million in Q3 FY2019 compared to £7.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

At March 31, 2019, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £59.3 million, compared to £15.0 million at June 30, 2018. Net cash at March 31, 2019 was £59.3 million compared to net borrowing of £4.7 million at June 30, 2018.

OTHER METRICS:

Headcount reached 5,573 at March 31, 2019, with 5,012 average operational employees in Q3 FY2019, compared to a headcount of 4,700 at March 31, 2018 and 4,246 average operational employees in the third quarter of the prior year.

Number of clients with over £1 million in spend grew to 67 on a rolling twelve months basis at March 31, 2019 compared to 42 at March 31, 2018.

Top 10 clients accounted for 40% of revenue in Q3 FY2019, unchanged from the same period in the prior year.

By geographic region, 27% of revenue was generated in North America, 27% was generated in Europe and 46% was generated in the United Kingdom in Q3 FY2019. This compares to 25% in North America, 31% in Europe and 44% in the United Kingdom in the same period in the prior year.

By industry vertical, 53% of revenue was generated from Payments and Financial Services, 28% from TMT and 19% from Other. This compares to 54% Payments and Financial Services, 29% TMT and 17% Other in the same period in the prior year.

OUTLOOK:

For Q4 FY2019:

We expect revenues will be in the range £75m to £76m, representing constant currency growth of between 21% and 22%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.17 to £0.18 per share.

Full Fiscal Year 2019:

We expect revenues will be in the range £286m to £287m, representing constant currency growth of 31%. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £0.73 to £0.74 per share.

Endava is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for IFRS diluted EPS for Q4 FY2019 or FY2019 because of the unreasonable effort of estimating certain items that are excluded from adjusted diluted EPS, including, for example, share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets and foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, the effect of which may be significant.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 5,573 employees as of March 31, 2019 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

To supplement Endava's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Balance Sheets and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow presented in accordance with IFRS, the Company uses non-IFRS measures of certain components of financial performance. These measures include: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted profit before tax, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.

Revenue growth rate at constant currency is calculated by translating revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into British Pounds using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period. For example, the average rates in effect for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2018 were used to convert revenue for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 and the revenue for the comparable prior period.

Adjusted profit before tax is defined as the Company's profit before tax adjusted to exclude

the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses incurred, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses, fair value movement of contingent consideration, secondary offering expenses incurred and stamp duty on transfer of shares (all of which are non-cash other than realized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses, secondary offering expenses incurred and stamp duty on transfer of shares). Adjusted PBT margin is adjusted profit before tax as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted profit for the period is defined as the Company's profit for the period adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses incurred, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses, fair value movement of contingent consideration, secondary offering expenses incurred and stamp duty on transfer of shares (all of which are non-cash other than realized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses, secondary offering expenses incurred and stamp duty on transfer of shares) together with the tax impact of these adjustments.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as the Company's profit for the period adjusted to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses incurred, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses, fair value movement of contingent consideration, secondary offering expenses incurred and stamp duty on transfer of shares (all of which are non-cash other than realized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, initial public offering expenses, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses, secondary offering expenses incurred and stamp duty on transfer of shares), divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted.

Free cash flow is the Company's net cash from/(used in) operating activities, plus grants received, less net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible).

In order for Endava's investors to be better able to compare its current period results with those of previous periods, the Company has shown a reconciliation of IFRS to non-IFRS financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the Company's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the Company's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes the presentation of its non-IFRS financial measures enhances an investor's overall understanding of the Company's historical financial performance. The presentation of the Company's non-IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, and its non-IFRS measures may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our projected financial performance for our fourth fiscal quarter and full-fiscal year 2019. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate in the future; our ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including our ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify our revenue concentration; our ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; our ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow our revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; our ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilization rates; our ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in our market; the size of our addressable market and market trends; our ability to adapt to technological change and innovate solutions for our clients; our plans for growth and future operations, including our ability to manage our growth; our expectations of future operating results or financial performance; our ability to effectively manage our international operations, including our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; and our future financial performance, including trends in revenue, cost of sales, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, finance income and expense and taxes, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 11, 2018 and the final prospectus relating to our recent public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on April 18, 2019.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to us. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Nine Months Ended March 31 Three Months Ended March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 REVENUE 211,312 156,140 73,064 58,598 Cost of sales Direct cost of sales (127,356) (96,104) (44,330) (35,783) Allocated cost of sales (11,050 (9,281 (3,745 (3,235 Total cost of sales (138,406 (105,385 (48,075 (39,018 GROSS PROFIT 72,906 50,755 24,989 19,580 Selling, general and administrative expenses (48,609 (31,755 (17,601 (13,705 OPERATING PROFIT 24,297 19,000 7,388 5,875 Net finance (expense) income (4,644 (1,030 216 (370 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 19,653 17,970 7,604 5,505 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (3,874) (3,893) (1,290) (1,286) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 15,779 14,077 6,314 4,219 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (2,365) (1,108) (3,027) (1,363) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 13,414 12,969 3,287 2,856 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 49,072,773 45,100,165 49,500,875 45,100,165 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 54,648,204 50,050,447 54,912,822 51,142,347 Basic EPS (£) 0.32 0.31 0.13 0.09 Diluted EPS (£) 0.29 0.28 0.11 0.08

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT Goodwill 41,197 41,062 39,267 Intangible assets 28,800 30,787 30,051 Property, plant and equipment 9,359 8,584 8,350 Deferred tax assets 4,731 2,488 926 TOTAL 84,087 82,921 78,594 ASSETS CURRENT Inventories 16 57 Trade and other receivables 63,041 52,352 50,190 Corporation tax receivable 649 677 Cash and cash equivalents 59,339 15,048 9,462 TOTAL 123,029 68,093 59,709 TOTAL ASSETS 207,116 151,014 138,303 LIABILITIES CURRENT Borrowings 29 19,744 23,612 Trade and other payables 43,983 40,243 32,843 Corporation tax payable 2,045 1,488 644 Contingent consideration 1,211 5,259 4,947 Deferred consideration 1,516 4,401 2,851 Other liabilities 248 TOTAL 49,032 71,135 64,897 LIABILITIES NON CURRENT Borrowings 1 20 34 Contingent consideration 7,251 6,751 Deferred consideration 1,238 Deferred tax liabilities 2,380 2,832 2,621 Other liabilities 67 277 267 TOTAL 2,448 10,380 10,911 EQUITY Share capital 1,085 996 996 Share premium 16,451 2,678 2,678 Merger relief reserve 4,430 4,430 4,430 Retained earnings 133,219 59,260 52,959 Other reserves 2,692 4,410 3,707 Investment in own shares (2,241 (2,275 (2,275 TOTAL 155,636 69,499 62,495 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 207,116 151,014 138,303

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31 March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit for the period 15,779 14,077 6,314 4,219 Income tax charge 3,874 3,893 1,290 1,286 Non-cash adjustments 18,270 4,453 4,965 1,781 Tax paid (3,641 (3,688 (730 (1,414 UK research and development credit received 1,278 1,854 1,278 Net changes in working capital (11,271 (215 (493 2,074 Net cash from operating activities 24,289 20,374 12,624 7,946 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of non-current assets (tangibles and intangibles) (5,153 (3,680 (1,189 (919 Proceeds from disposal of non-current assets 33 2 8 8 Acquisition of business subsidiaries (net of cash acquired) (3,142 (25,423 (3,142 (8,031 Interest received 286 30 160 7 Net cash used in investing activities (7,976 (29,071 (4,163 (8,935 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 3,500 22,979 Repayment of borrowings (23,538 (28,094 (12 (14,451 Interest paid (280 (413 (58 (210 Grant received 1,784 147 147 Net proceeds from initial public offering 44,828 Issue of shares 85 85 Net cash from financing activities 26,379 (5,381 15 (14,514 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 42,692 (14,078 8,476 (15,503 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 15,048 23,571 51,044 25,066 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 1,599 (31 (181 (101 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 59,339 9,462 59,339 9,462

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS: Nine Months ended Three Months ended March 31 March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AT CONSTANT CURRENCY 34.4 34.6 23.2 39.6 Foreign exchange rates impact 0.9 (0.4 1.5 (3.0 REVENUE GROWTH RATE AS REPORTED UNDER IFRS 35.3 34.2 24.7 36.6

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD: Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31 Mar 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 19,653 17,970 7,604 5,505 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 8,690 1,026 3,680 306 Amortisation of acquired intangible assets 2,609 1,804 857 844 Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses, net (1,262 545 (121 64 Initial public offering expenses incurred 1,055 2,472 1,787 Sarbanes-Oxley compliance readiness expenses incurred 1,227 529 Fair value movement of contingent consideration 5,805 Secondary offering expenses incurred 306 306 Stamp duty on transfer of shares 385 385 Total adjustments 18,815 5,847 5,636 3,001 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 38,468 23,817 13,240 8,506 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 15,779 14,077 6,314 4,219 Adjustments: Adjustments to profit before tax 18,815 5,847 5,636 3,001 Tax impact of adjustments (3,661 (745 (1,312 (359 ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 30,933 19,179 10,638 6,861 Diluted EPS (£) 0.29 0.28 0.11 0.08 Adjusted diluted EPS (£) 0.57 0.38 0.19 0.13

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31 March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Net cash from operating activities 24,289 20,374 12,624 7,946 Adjustments: Grant received 1,784 147 147 Net purchases of non-current assets (tangible and intangible) (5,120 (3,678 (1,181 (911 Free cash flow 20,953 16,843 11,443 7,182

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31 March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 3,587 686 1,648 205 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,103 340 2,032 101 Total 8,690 1,026 3,680 306

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31 March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Direct cost of sales 2,870 2,371 1,011 821 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,030 2,081 972 944 Total 5,900 4,452 1,983 1,765

EMPLOYEES, TOP 10 CUSTOMERS and REVENUE SPLIT Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31 March 31 2019 2018 2019 2018 Closing number of total employees 5,573 4,700 5,573 4,700 Average operational employees 4,821 3,829 5,012 4,246 Top 10 customers % 36 43 40 40 Number of clients with £1m of revenue

(rolling 12 months) 67 42 67 42 Geographic split of revenue % North America 27 19 27 25 Europe 28 35 27 31 UK 45 46 46 44 Industry vertical split of revenue % Payments and Financial Services 53 58 53 54 TMT 27 28 28 29 Other 20 14 19 17

