Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.: Grom Social Ambassador Caroline Marks - The World's #1 Ranked Women's Surfer - To Be Featured In The All-New Grom App

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) For the millions of kids who turn to Grom Social as their fun, informative - and safe - social media destination, among the platform's mantras is always strive to do your best. The Global Ambassador for Grom Social, Caroline Marks has always worked hard to accomplish her dream goal: to be a world champion surfer. Caroline has seen her hard work deliver dramatic results, as the 17-year-old recently emerged as the #1 female surfer in the world. Marks defeated 3x world Champ Carissa Moore in a back-and-forth season opener held at the Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast to take top honors, then went on to reach the semifinals in the 2019 Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach and Victoria, Australia women events to remain #1 in the world. Besides winning the surfing competition and first major event of the season, Caroline also became the first woman to win an equal amount of prize money earned by men. Caroline is youngest surfer ever to qualify for the women's Championship Tour. She beat the previous record held by Tyler Wright when she made the grade in 2017, while still 15 years old.

The world champion surfer also has another title -- that of Global Ambassador for Grom Social, which was founded by her brother Zach Marks. Caroline and Zach (18) have been working closely together - along with the entire Marks family - to build Grom Social into a national and international social media destination that presents an expansive array of learning and entertainment content all housed within a safe and secure COPPA certified platform.

Along with her role as Global Ambassador for Grom Social, the surfing champion will also be prominently featured in the all-new Grom App, with an exclusive section to include Caroline's daily posts, photos, updates and behind-the-scenes videos. Now available as a free download from the Apple Store and Google Play, the Grom App boasts a state-of-the-art feature set that allows kids to create and upload their own videos, photos and artwork, interact in a wide array of social media networking opportunities, watch Grom Social's popular original series content, direct message friends and much more.

"As Global Ambassador for Grom Social, I'm grateful to be in a position to inspire kids to live their dreams - and never let anyone tell you that you can't do it. Grom Social is the best platform for kids to become both inspired and encouraged, and to begin their social media experience," said Caroline. "I also look forward with great enthusiasm to the launch of the new Grom app, providing a fun and creative digital platform for kids and families."

As of one of the country's leading online social media destination for growing children, Grom Social has more than 15 million users since inception who experience the innovative platform's diverse entertainment and educational offerings. Grom Social is recognized both nationally and internationally as a significant force for helping further children's sense of ethics, social responsibility and digital citizenship.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a leading social media platform and original content provider for children between the ages of 5 and 16; providing safe and secure digital environments for children that can be monitored by parents or other guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and several Apps) that entertain children, allow kids to interact with their peers, get relevant news, play proprietary games, while also teaching good digital citizenship.

